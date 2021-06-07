Ultra Rare BMW 750Li Solitaire Edition on Display in Abu Dhabi Has Us Confused

Back in 2016, BMW Individual Manufaktur decided to create two exclusive edition cars based on the 750Li xDrive. One was dubbed the Solitaire Edition (1 of 6), whereas the other was called the Master Class, with just one unit ever produced.
Now, according to BMW Abu Dhabi Motors, the car we’re looking at here is a 7 Series Solitaire Edition model in Mineral White. Right off the bat, that doesn’t sound right. According to BMW Individual, the 7 Series Solitaire Edition features a paint finish dubbed Individual Metallic Solitaire White, which is very different from Mineral White.
Meanwhile, the exterior badges are a bit off too. Sure, they look like they belong, but press images from 2016 reveal a slightly more subtle connection between the metallic paint and the C-pillar emblems. These ones appear to stick out more.
Everything else seems to fit, though, at least as far as the exterior is concerned. The 750 Li xDrive inscription is bang on, indicating the presence of a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, good for 444 hp (450 PS) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque—these are pre-facelift numbers.
Moving on to the interior, get ready to be even more confused. Solitaire Edition 7 Series models featured actual Solitaire Edition inscriptions. While the badges match, the only inscriptions we can see say "Master Class" on the center console and door sills. BMW says there’s only one Master Class Edition car, and we’re pretty sure this isn’t it.
So then, what gives? Well, one plausible explanation is that somebody paid a lot of money to have their Mineral White 750 Li xDrive model infused with Solitaire badging and Master Class Edition inscriptions. Then again, maybe the carmaker really built this 7 Series just the way it is, but we’re still skeptical.
In any case, you’re looking at a very luxurious sedan, and that plush Tartufo interior is absolutely gorgeous, regardless of what's been inscribed on it.
Meanwhile, the exterior badges are a bit off too. Sure, they look like they belong, but press images from 2016 reveal a slightly more subtle connection between the metallic paint and the C-pillar emblems. These ones appear to stick out more.
Everything else seems to fit, though, at least as far as the exterior is concerned. The 750 Li xDrive inscription is bang on, indicating the presence of a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, good for 444 hp (450 PS) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque—these are pre-facelift numbers.
Moving on to the interior, get ready to be even more confused. Solitaire Edition 7 Series models featured actual Solitaire Edition inscriptions. While the badges match, the only inscriptions we can see say "Master Class" on the center console and door sills. BMW says there’s only one Master Class Edition car, and we’re pretty sure this isn’t it.
So then, what gives? Well, one plausible explanation is that somebody paid a lot of money to have their Mineral White 750 Li xDrive model infused with Solitaire badging and Master Class Edition inscriptions. Then again, maybe the carmaker really built this 7 Series just the way it is, but we’re still skeptical.
In any case, you’re looking at a very luxurious sedan, and that plush Tartufo interior is absolutely gorgeous, regardless of what's been inscribed on it.