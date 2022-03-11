Ultra-Rare 2005 MV Agusta F4 1000 Ago Is Only 3,200 Miles Away From Brand-New

When it comes to exotic motorcycles, MV Agusta is a brand that simply cannot be ignored.
For a diehard lover of Italian two-wheelers, the special-edition MV Agusta F4 1000 Ago is one of the most desirable machines that money can buy. Only 300 copies have been assembled by the House of Schiranna for the 2005 model-year, honoring the legendary Italian racer Giacomo Agostini.
With its premium running gear and mind-boggling performance, Agusta’s rarity is nothing less than an absolute rocket! The specimen is put in motion by a fuel-injected 998cc inline-four powerhouse, which packs dual overhead cams and a total of sixteen valves. At around 11,750 rpm, this brutal piece of liquid-cooled machinery can vomit as much as 166 hp into the F4’s six-speed transmission.
When the tachometer reads 10,200 spins per minute, the engine will go about supplying up to 80 pound-feet (108 Nm) of torque at the crankshaft. This unrelenting force is transferred to the rear 17-inch Marchesini wheel through a drive chain, resulting in a top speed of 184 mph (296 kph).
Boasting a dry weight of just under 420 pounds (190 kg), the F4 1000 Ago is capable of finishing the quarter-mile run in 11.4 seconds. Its powertrain is hugged by a steel trellis skeleton, whose front end sits on a beefy pair of 50 mm (two-inch) inverted Marzocchi forks. At the opposite pole, we find a progressive Sachs monoshock that’s adjustable for preload, rebound and compression damping.
Braking duties are handled by dual 310 mm (12.2 inches) discs up north and a single 210 mm (8.3 inches) unit down south, all of which are mated to Nissin calipers. The bike you’re seeing above these paragraphs shows less than 3,200 miles (5,100 km) on the clock, and it rolls on a fresh set of Michelin Pilot Power 2CT tires with 2021 date codes.
This beastly head-turner is currently listed on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, so the next person to twist its throttle could be you. At the time of this article, the top bidder is prepared to spend about nine grand on MV Agusta’s limited-edition F4, but the reserve price still hasn’t been met. If you think you can do better, then make sure you visit the IMA platform before March 16, as that’s when the auction will end.
