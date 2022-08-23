autoevolution
Ultra-Rare 2004 Honda Rune Is Sure to Leave Collectors Awestruck, Comes With 709 Miles

23 Aug 2022, 14:47 UTC ·
With a whopping 123 pound-feet of torque on tap, this thing can go like stink despite its hefty weight.
Also known as the NRX1800, Honda’s beefy Rune had sadly turned out to be a commercial flop, though you’ll only hear speculations as to how many units were actually built at the manufacturer’s Ohio-based plant. One thing’s for sure, though: instances when a Rune will pop up on the second-hand market are very few and far between!

The brutish muscle cruiser is powered through the use of a liquid-cooled 1,832cc flat-six behemoth, featuring electronic fuel injection hardware and twelve valves driven by a single overhead cam. At 5,500 rpm, this horizontally-opposed powerhouse is capable of unleashing up to 118 ponies, while a monstrous torque output numbering 123 pound-feet (167 Nm) will be spawned lower down the rev range.

Making its way to the rear aluminum wheel through a five-speed gearbox and a driveshaft, this force is able to catapult the Rune from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in approximately 3.8 seconds – not too shabby for a machine that weighs 794 pounds (360 kg) dry. Eventually, the two-wheeled rarity will plateau at a top speed of 123 mph (198 kph).

Suspension is managed by trailing-link forks at the front and a Unit Pro-Link setup on the other end, with both these modules providing up to 3.9 inches (99 mm) of wheel travel. For braking, Honda’s goliath employs dual 330 mm (13-inch) floating discs and three-piston Nissin calipers up north, along with a single 336 mm (13.2-inch) rotor and a two-piston caliper at the back.

As regards the 2004 MY NRX1800 pictured above these paragraphs, its digital odometer reads a mere 709 miles (1,141 km). This rare collectors’ item is currently heading to auction on Bring a Trailer, where you’ll find it listed until tomorrow evening (August 24). A used Rune in such great condition can easily fetch digits exceeding its $27k MSRP, and the highest bid offered for this particular exemplar is currently placed at 25 grand.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

