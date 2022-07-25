Ultra-Modern Tiny Home Reveals an Ingenious Layout That Maximizes Space

Going tiny doesn't necessarily mean giving up the comfort of a bigger dwelling. And this tiny home on wheels stands as proof. Designed by a talented young architect, the house features a dramatic black exterior that hides an ingenious layout.
The one who created this tiny is Cam Chafee, a talented architect that loves to incorporate smart design solutions into small homes. Recently, he offered the folks from Tiny House Giant Journey a full tour of his latest build: a 24-ft-long (7.3-meter-long) mobile dwelling that maximizes both function and style.
The house is 8.6-ft-wide (2.6-meter-wide), and it offers 235 sq ft (21.8 sq meters) of living space. It might not sound like a lot, but this tiny actually has enough room for a modern kitchen, a cozy living room, a spacious spa-like bathroom, and a loft.
On the outside, you're going to notice that Cam added a deck that acts like a bridge between the outdoors and the interior spaces. The inside of this tiny feels airy thanks to the large windows and glass door that let natural light bathe all areas.
Positioned in front of the entryway is a generous kitchen, which comes equipped with all the necessary appliances. It has an apartment-size fridge, a three-burner propane cooktop with an oven, and a large sink. The backsplash is absolutely stunning, and there are several wood elements that make the area feel homey. Of course, Cam also added several drawers, cabinets, and shelves for storage.
There's also a breakfast bar with seating for two. Next to the kitchen is the living room, which includes a big couch with built-in storage. On the opposite side is a credenza that sits lower than the couch. However, it still can be used as a relaxation spot. Above this area is a bookshelf that completes the whole setup.
A modern staircase leads to the loft, which comes with a queen-size bed. Underneath the bedroom is an incredibly spacious bathroom. This space has an interesting layout with the vanity and medicine cabinet separated from the shower.
It also includes a big closet that can be used for hanging clothes or storing different items and a hidden dry toilet. Once you close the door, you get access to even more storage space. Cam designed an area for a washer and dryer unit and added several shelves and a large closet that can be used for storing more clothes.
Check out the video down below for a thorough walkthrough of this beautiful tiny home.
