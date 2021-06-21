Ultra-Limited Akrapovic Silencers for the New Hayabusa Cut Weight, Boost Power

It was back in February 2021 when Japanese bike maker Suzuki pulled the wraps off the third generation of the mighty Hayabusa. One month later, the bike was already on sale, and a short while after that we’re getting our first taste of custom parts made for it.
It was Suzuki’s British branch that announced this week the availability of new Akrapovic slip-on silencers for the bike, so limited in numbers that if one blinks, they’re gone: just 20 of them are available, selling on the local market for £2876.05, which is close to $4,000 at today’s exchange rates.
The silencers are made of titanium, and can cut the weight of the bike down by 4 kg (8.8 pounds) while increasing power by 2.6 hp. Add to that the fact they significantly alter the sound the motorcycle makes, and the three-year warranty when fitted at point of sale, and the parts are quite the interesting proposition.
Paying tribute to the family it is part of, the 2021 Hayabusa comes to the market with an impressive arsenal of new parts over the previous generation, over 550 of them. They include everything from the vertically stacked LED headlights to the straight-edged exhaust.
The bike is powered by 1,340cc powerplant, not different in displacement compared to what came before, but boasting new pistons, camshaft, cam chain tensioner, crankshaft, crankcases, new gears, clutch assembly, and so on.
With all these changes, the hypersport two-wheeler is capable of reaching a top speed of 299 kph (186 mph), but that’s because that’s how fast the Japanese bike maker allows it to go through electronic limitations.
For the American market, the Hayabusa comes with three color combinations and sells from $18,599. There’s no word yet on when or if the specially-developed Akrapovic silencers will make their way here.
The silencers are made of titanium, and can cut the weight of the bike down by 4 kg (8.8 pounds) while increasing power by 2.6 hp. Add to that the fact they significantly alter the sound the motorcycle makes, and the three-year warranty when fitted at point of sale, and the parts are quite the interesting proposition.
Paying tribute to the family it is part of, the 2021 Hayabusa comes to the market with an impressive arsenal of new parts over the previous generation, over 550 of them. They include everything from the vertically stacked LED headlights to the straight-edged exhaust.
The bike is powered by 1,340cc powerplant, not different in displacement compared to what came before, but boasting new pistons, camshaft, cam chain tensioner, crankshaft, crankcases, new gears, clutch assembly, and so on.
With all these changes, the hypersport two-wheeler is capable of reaching a top speed of 299 kph (186 mph), but that’s because that’s how fast the Japanese bike maker allows it to go through electronic limitations.
For the American market, the Hayabusa comes with three color combinations and sells from $18,599. There’s no word yet on when or if the specially-developed Akrapovic silencers will make their way here.