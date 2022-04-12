Ultra-Endurance Athlete Tries to Outrun a Tesla: The Ultimate Man vs Machine Race Is On

Call this the ultimate man vs machine race or an impressive tour of human endurance that is also a backhanded tribute to Tesla and the way it pushed for wider adoption of electric vehicles. Whichever it is, it’s bound to be interesting.
Robbie Balenger is a world-famous, plant-based, ultra-endurance athlete with more than a few world records in his portfolio. Balenger lives by the simple philosophy that you should always challenge yourself and push your limits, and, if possible, advocate for a healthier lifestyle. He picks up mammoth athletic challenges that usually span weeks or even months and then uses the media attention to speak on the benefits of a plant-based diet.
Regardless of where you personally stand on eating meat and animal-derived products, Balenger is a badass, an accomplished ultra-endurance athlete that deserves all the credit for his discipline and determination. His next project sees him going up against a Tesla Model 3, which he plans to outrun.
Even though his partner Ten Thousands bills this a “race,” it’s actually a backhanded tribute to the EV maker and the beneficial impact it’s had in terms of pushing for a wider adoption of electric vehicles. “As a plant-based athlete, I have two key considerations when it comes to my diet: environmentalism and performance – and Tesla excels at both,” Balenger says in a statement to Plant-Based News. “Outlasting a Tesla will be the longest single effort I have undertaken. This excites me and terrifies me all at the same time, meaning I must be onto something good.”
The race started on April 11, with both Balenger and the Tesla departing from the same location, 250 miles (402 km) outside of Austin, Texas. The Model 3 left with a 100% charge and will drive for as long as it can – Balenger expects 267 miles (430 km). Balenger will then have an additional 72 hours to try and run a greater distance, covering the exact same route.
As reference, Ten Thousand notes that a “respectable” 100-mile (161-km) race is usually done within 24 hours. Balenger’s challenge is three times more difficult because of the distance he needs to cover, and considerations like weather and elevation variations. Yet his track record proves he’s the kind of athlete who can make the impossible possible: just look at the time he broke the record for most laps around NYC’s Central Park in one day, as shown in the video below.
