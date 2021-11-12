First Look at Somnio Interiors, the Most Expensive and Exclusive Address on Earth

Ultra-Clean 2008 Triumph Speed Triple Shows 7K Miles on Its Digital Odometer

By combining brute force with a dry weight of just 416 pounds, the Speed Triple will devour the quarter-mile run in as little as 11 ticks. 30 photos



For the time being, the highest bid is placed at 2,500 freedom bucks, and you’ve got until Sunday (November 14) to



Within its aluminum framework, Triumph’s 2008 MY spartan carries a liquid-cooled 1,050cc inline-three monstrosity, which is coupled with a wet multi-plate clutch and a six-speed gearbox. The fuel-injected mill packs dual overhead camshafts, four valves per cylinder and a healthy compression ratio of no less than 12.0:1.



At about 9,250 rpm, this nasty animal is fully capable of feeding 131 wild horses to the rear alloy hoop via an X-ring drive chain. When the tachometer shows 7,550 revs, the engine will go about producing a peak torque output figure of 77 pound-feet (104 Nm). Ultimately, the



Suspension duties are taken good care of by 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted Showa forks with dual-rate springs and a single preload-adjustable shock absorber. At the front, ample stopping power is generated by dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) brake discs and radially-mounted four-piston Brembo calipers. On the opposite end, you'll find a drilled 220 mm (8.7 inches) rotor and a two-piston Nissin caliper. Finally, the bike weighs in at 416 pounds (189 kg) dry.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.