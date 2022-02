Ultra-Clean 1989 Yamaha FZR 600 Is the Two-Wheeled Representation of the Eighties

Within its steel Deltabox framework, the 1989 Yamaha FZR 600 houses a liquid-cooled 599cc inline-four engine, featuring dual overhead cams, sixteen valves, and a compression ratio of 12.0:1. The carbureted power source is mated to a wet multi-plate clutch and a six-speed constant-mesh gearbox, which spins the rear three-spoke wheel via an O-ring drive chain.When the tachometer reads 10,500 spins per minute, the four-banger is capable of supplying up to 91 ponies, while a peak torque output of 48 pound-feet (66 Nm) will be accomplished at a lower point on the rpm range. This whole ordeal results in a quarter-mile time of 11.4 seconds and a fierce top speed of 142 mph (229 kph).Tipping the scales at 439 pounds (199 kg) on a full stomach, Yamaha ’s phenom is supported by 41 mm (1.6 inches) telescopic forks at the front and a single shock absorber at the other end. Braking duties are taken good care of thanks to twin rotors up north and a solo disc down south. Last but not least, the creature boasts a fuel capacity of 4.8 gallons (18 liters), and its wheelbase measures 55.9 inches (1,420 mm).Under current ownership, the ‘89 MY FZR 600 shown above was fitted with a fresh exhaust, modern spark plugs, and a pair of aftermarket grips, while its Mikuni inhalers saw a comprehensive overhaul. As far as mileage goes, this retro samurai shows just over 23k miles (37,000 km) on its five-digit analog counter.Now, what if we told you that Yamaha’s relic could, in fact, be yours? That’s right; the FZR we’ve just examined is currently up for grabs at no reserve, and you’ve got another six days to place your bids on Bring A Trailer. At this time, the Japanese beauty only caught the interest of two people, with the highest bid sitting at just over 1,000 freedom bucks.