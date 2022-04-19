Ultra-Clean 1973 BMW R75/5 Brings About a Full Suite of Numbers-Matching Hardware

Some blemishes are present, but you’d be hard-pressed to notice any of them at first glance.
Seeing a classic gem that looks as tidy as this numbers-matching 1973 BMW R75/5 will always be a genuine delight for moto-loving gearheads. The Beemer in question comes equipped with new brake and clutch cables, as well as a modern pair of Roadrider tires from Avon’s catalog. Additionally, its analog instrumentation and twin-cylinder engine have also been refurbished for good measure.
Even though the bike’s total mileage is a mystery, what really matters is that it was surprisingly well-maintained throughout its entire life. Now then, let’s take a second to familiarize ourselves with the ‘73 MY R75/5’s technical specifications, so that you may gain a clearer understanding of what we’re looking at here. As always, we’ll begin with the motorcycle’s powertrain.
The German artifact is put in motion thanks to a four-stroke 745cc boxer-twin mill, featuring dual constant-depression Bing carbs, four pushrod-actuated valves and a compression ratio of 9.0:1. When the crankshaft rotates at approximately 6,200 rpm, the air-cooled powerplant can deliver 50 hp to a four-speed transmission, which spins the rear hoop by means of a driveshaft.
On the other hand, you’ll be experiencing a maximum torque output of 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) at 5,000 revs per minute. By combining this force with a curb weight of 463 pounds (210 kg), the R75/5 can hit speeds of up to 109 mph (175 kph). Stopping power originates from 200 mm (7.9 inches) drum brakes at both ends, and the entire structure rests on leading-axle forks up front and dual preload-adjustable shocks at the rear.
In case you’re digging this machine as much as we are, then you’ll most likely be stoked to learn that it’s waiting to change hands on Bring a Trailer! However, the online auction will only be open until tomorrow afternoon (April 20), so one must act sooner rather than later. For the time being, the highest bid is placed at 5,200 bucks, meaning that you stand a good chance at snatching the Bavarian wonder for six grand or less.
