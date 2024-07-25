Ultimate Restomod Van? HEMI-Swapped '69 Dodge A108 Brings New Tech to Old-School Cool

36 photos Photo: Goolsby Customs (edited by autoevolution)

Most wouldn't consider cargo vans as restomod material. When your brain is saturated with Coyote-swapped vintage Mustangs and LS-swapped Camaros until you're blue in the face, you might think that only the certified classics are worth giving the restomod treatment. But this isn't a constraint that holds the folks at Goolsby Customs in Hueytown, Alabama. They were all too happy to shove modern drivetrain hardware underneath a 1969 Dodge A108 van.