Ukraine Plans to Rebuild the Antonov AN-225 Mriya, Fans Can Fund It

It will forever be known as the AN-225 Mriya, and for more than three decades it has been the world’s largest aircraft in terms of payload. It set some 240 world records, many of them still unbeaten, and was capable of horizontally launching spacecraft. It was destroyed during heavy fighting at the airport in Hostomel, Ukraine, where it was parked.
The loss of the Mriya, now officially confirmed by Antonov itself, represents a heavy blow for the Ukrainian company, which made money off it by solving the transport needs of customers no other plane was capable of solving. A blow whose effects need to be mitigated, and they will be, world willing.
On Friday, March 25, the Antonov company posted on its Facebook page a call to arms for heads of states and governments, companies, and even fans and aviation enthusiasts, to come together and begin raising the funds needed for the airplane's rebirth, for more than just financial reasons.
“Despite the difficult times, the Antonov team resolutely considers it necessary to prevent the complete irretrievable loss of the legendary aircraft as one of the symbols of modernity and to begin the revival of the AN-225 Mriya transport aviation flagship,” the company says.
“There is every reason for this - design, scientific and technical documentation, and most important - availability, great desire and inspiration of the Antonov team. Unfortunately, at a difficult time for Ukraine and Antonov Company there is not enough money to solve this problem."
To help raise the money they need, the Ukrainians are asking for donations in four bank accounts (available in the Facebook post attached below), and the creation of a so-called International Fund for the Revival of the An-225 Mriya transport aircraft.
The company does not give an estimate of how much money it needs to bring back the An-225.
