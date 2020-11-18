UK to Say Bye to ICE Cars in 2030, Hybrids in 2035 as Green Revolution Begins

2030 ICE end of sale, that’s how the industry calls the move. It kind of sounds apocalyptic, but it should have the exact opposite effect: UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that the nation would enforce such a move at the end of this decade as part of what his government calls a "green industrial revolution."
Rumors of such a development have been around for a while now, with local media reporting this as far back as September. Only that this week the government made the move official as it released a 10-point action plan.
The one provision that concerns us the most is the one having to do with cars. More to the point, the nation plans to ban the sale of new gasoline- and diesel-powered cars in 2030, a full decade ahead of the previous goal. New hybrid sales would be allowed for another five years, provided cars can drive a significant distance with no carbon coming out of the tailpipe, and then, in 2035, they would be banned as well.
Such a move was received by the industry with rather mixed feelings. The Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders (SMMT) says it supports the government’s drive for a greener future, but is worried “this new deadline, fast-tracked by a decade, sets an immense challenge.”
“Success will depend on reassuring consumers that they can afford these new technologies, that they will deliver their mobility needs and, critically, that they can recharge as easily as they refuel. For that, we look to others to step up and match our commitment,” the organization said in a statement (press release section below).
“We will now work with government on the detail of this plan, which must be delivered at pace to achieve a rapid transition that benefits all of society, and safeguards UK automotive manufacturing and jobs.”
And reassurance is exactly what the government seems to be planning. Johnson pledged investments of £1.3 billion ($1.7 billion) in charging stations, £582 million ($773 million) as grants to encourage people to buy EVs, and £500 million ($663 million) to support the production of EVs and batteries.
You can have a look at the entire 10-point plan on the British government’s official website.
The one provision that concerns us the most is the one having to do with cars. More to the point, the nation plans to ban the sale of new gasoline- and diesel-powered cars in 2030, a full decade ahead of the previous goal. New hybrid sales would be allowed for another five years, provided cars can drive a significant distance with no carbon coming out of the tailpipe, and then, in 2035, they would be banned as well.
Such a move was received by the industry with rather mixed feelings. The Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders (SMMT) says it supports the government’s drive for a greener future, but is worried “this new deadline, fast-tracked by a decade, sets an immense challenge.”
“Success will depend on reassuring consumers that they can afford these new technologies, that they will deliver their mobility needs and, critically, that they can recharge as easily as they refuel. For that, we look to others to step up and match our commitment,” the organization said in a statement (press release section below).
“We will now work with government on the detail of this plan, which must be delivered at pace to achieve a rapid transition that benefits all of society, and safeguards UK automotive manufacturing and jobs.”
And reassurance is exactly what the government seems to be planning. Johnson pledged investments of £1.3 billion ($1.7 billion) in charging stations, £582 million ($773 million) as grants to encourage people to buy EVs, and £500 million ($663 million) to support the production of EVs and batteries.
You can have a look at the entire 10-point plan on the British government’s official website.