UK Gears up for a Historic Launch This Summer, the First of Its Kind from Western Europe

More on this:

1 This Six-Year-Old Designed the Logo for UK’s Historic Satellite Launch

2 The First NASA Payload Launch From This Mind-Boggling Slingshot to Take Place This Year

3 Large Chunk of 3,236 Amazon Project Kuiper Satellites Going to Space on 83 Rockets

4 Starlink Terminals May Pose a Risk to Their Users in Ukraine, Experts Warn

5 Elon Musk Refuses to Block Russian Propaganda on Starlink Because of Free Speech