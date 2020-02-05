UK Banning the Sale of New ICE Vehicles in 2035, “Including Hybrids”

Aero Tiny, Australia’s Most Unique Tiny House, Is Made From a Plane Section

Take a good and long look at the sleek, sporty, and great-handling F-Type in the main picture. If Jaguar doesn’t convert its sports car to all-electric propulsion by 2035, the British automaker won’t be legally allowed to sell the successor of the F-Type in the United Kingdom. 133 photos



”This government’s £1.5-billion strategy to make owning an electric vehicle as easy as possible is working - last year alone, a fully electric car was sold every 15 minutes,” said transport secretary Grant Shapps. “We want to go further than ever before. That’s why we are bringing forward our already ambitious target to end the sale of petrol and diesel cars.”



Another reason for the ban is… wait for it… the environment’s well-being. Curbing carbon-dioxide emissions is an important piece on every government’s agenda, a responsibility that only recently has started to gain momentum on such high levels. Considering that environmental awareness became a thing with the advent of the massive coal consumption attributed to the Industrial Revolution, this decision is pretty much properly justified.



Existing vehicles fueled by gasoline and diesel are expected to be allowed to drive unhindered on public roads, but chances are some kind of taxation will be applied in city centers and all that jazz. The banning of hybrid vehicles, however, is somewhat exaggerated by some accounts.



The world’s largest manufacturer of hybrid vehicles – Toyota – would be seriously affected by the United Kingdom’s future legislation because 52 percent of European sales were hybrid in 2019. To put it bluntly, the Japanese leviathan has to accelerate its



EV program to respond to this change of paradigm. The UK, however, isn't the only country with a planned ban.Fossil fuel phase-out legislation will go into effect as early as 2025 in Norway , 2030 in Denmark, 2040 in France, and 2050 in Costa Rica. The Chinese are also preparing for a change in policy, but the government hasn't decided on a date just yet. Being so dependent on imported oil, China's switch to EVs has ulterior motives, different in their nature from simply reducing emissions.

