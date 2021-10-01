2 This Is How You Can Get an Abandoned Car, and Not Spend a Night in Jail for Stealing It

1 Ford Mustang Mach-E Is the First EV Approved on Michigan State Police Tests

More on this:

U.K. and France Ink Deal for 400 Custom Beefed-Up Ford Transit Vans

French and British police forces are getting some much-needed backup courtesy of Ford of Europe. The European branch of the American carmaker announced they’d be supplying a fleet of custom, heavy-duty versions of the Transit full-size van. 14 photos



Known for a seemingly endless variety of uses and configurations, this Transit is designed as a Protected Personnel Carriers, also known as riot vans in the states. They’ve been converted to new UK regulations to keep up to ten law enforcement officers safe, even while in a riot situation. There will also be a nine-person configuration with a single holding cell at the rear.



“Our business at Ford is to make our customers’ businesses thrive - in this case, the business is keeping our emergency services safe in the most hostile environments, and our new 5.0-tonne Transit is the perfect tool for the job,” said Terry Adams, Ford blue light sales manager. “We’re absolutely delighted to win a four-year tender, placing Transit in a very important role for such an important organization.”



The van will sport Ford’s 170PS (168 hp) 2.0-liter EcoBlue diesel engine jetting out 390Nm (286.6 ft/lbs) of torque mated to a ten-speed automatic gearbox. It will also feature a bullet-resistant fuel tank, upgraded hub assemblies, wheels, and wider twin rear tires, as well as new uprated brakes.



Europe has a reputation for using some pretty wimpy-looking vehicles in their police fleets. And that all the cool cop-cars were from America. The Dodge Charger Pursuit, Ford Crown Victoria The new five-ton chassis version of the Transit was selected as the winner of an international contest to decide the vehicle chosen to reinforce police fleets in desperate need of more equipment. The contract awarded calls for an initial production run of 400 vehicles over four years.Known for a seemingly endless variety of uses and configurations, this Transit is designed as a Protected Personnel Carriers, also known as riot vans in the states. They’ve been converted to new UK regulations to keep up to ten law enforcement officers safe, even while in a riot situation. There will also be a nine-person configuration with a single holding cell at the rear.said Terry Adams, Ford blue light sales manager.The van will sport Ford’s 170PS (168 hp) 2.0-liter EcoBlue diesel engine jetting out 390Nm (286.6 ft/lbs) of torque mated to a ten-speed automatic gearbox. It will also feature a bullet-resistant fuel tank, upgraded hub assemblies, wheels, and wider twin rear tires, as well as new uprated brakes.Europe has a reputation for using some pretty wimpy-looking vehicles in their police fleets. And that all the cool cop-cars were from America. The Dodge Charger Pursuit, Ford Crown Victoria heavy-duty Suburban are wicked, but not every beefed-up police car winds up in the states. Every so often, the Britts get one too.

load press release