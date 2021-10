U.K. and France Ink Deal for 400 Custom Beefed-Up Ford Transit Vans

The new five-ton chassis version of the Transit was selected as the winner of an international contest to decide the vehicle chosen to reinforce police fleets in desperate need of more equipment. The contract awarded calls for an initial production run of 400 vehicles over four years.Known for a seemingly endless variety of uses and configurations, this Transit is designed as a Protected Personnel Carriers, also known as riot vans in the states. They’ve been converted to new UK regulations to keep up to ten law enforcement officers safe, even while in a riot situation. There will also be a nine-person configuration with a single holding cell at the rear.said Terry Adams, Ford blue light sales manager.The van will sport Ford’s 170PS (168 hp) 2.0-liter EcoBlue diesel engine jetting out 390Nm (286.6 ft/lbs) of torque mated to a ten-speed automatic gearbox. It will also feature a bullet-resistant fuel tank, upgraded hub assemblies, wheels, and wider twin rear tires, as well as new uprated brakes.Europe has a reputation for using some pretty wimpy-looking vehicles in their police fleets. And that all the cool cop-cars were from America. The Dodge Charger Pursuit, Ford Crown Victoria heavy-duty Suburban are wicked, but not every beefed-up police car winds up in the states. Every so often, the Britts get one too.