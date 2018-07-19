UH-60 Blackhawk Blows over Military Tent, Injures 22

There were many people inside the tent, resulting in victims.The announcement came straight from the military, though the particulars of the incident remain under wraps for security reasons. The initial announcement even refrained from saying how many people had been injured, offering instead the very vague phrase “a number of victims.” Luckily, there were no fatalities, though the number of victims turned out to be quite impressive: 22.Again, luckily, of the 22 people injured, only a few of them had serious injuries. Two of them were airlifted to a hospital in Fresno, while 2 others were taken to the Twin Cities Medical Center in Tempelton, to receive treatment for their wounds.The UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter was not damaged in the incident, which occurred at 9:30 p.m., according to the statement from the base. The helicopter’s landing rotor wash “blew over a tent structure and injured a number of soldiers” when the entire tent collapsed.“We understand the concern friends and family have for their loved ones currently training at Fort Hunter Liggett,” the base says in an update on social media. “The Garrison, however, is not currently authorized to release any personal information regarding the condition of injured Soldiers.”Unit management will be contacting family members as soon as possible, the statement continues. The incident occurred during the annual US Army Reserve exercise which trains Army Reserve and National Guard.The base promises more updates through social media for the general public, and in private for family members. It’s also urging family members not to panic, as they will be kept up to speed with the latest developments.