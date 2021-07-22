“Ugly Angels” MV-22B Osprey Ready for Assault Support in U.S. Marines Operation

The largest marine aircraft wing (3rd Marine Aircraft Wing) continues to showcase its best assets and demonstrate its combat capabilities in the ongoing Summer Fury 21 exercise, on the U.S. West Coast. Most recently, it was time for the famous MV-22B Osprey to join the operations, together with the Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 267.
At the beginning of Summer Fury 21, the main players on the field, showing what they can do, were the F/A-18C Hornets and F-35B Lighting IIs. From July 7 to July 9, U.S. marines from 3rd MAW conducted a long-range maritime strike against a simulated naval surface target. Other elements that were practiced during the first phase of the exercise were air refueling, establishing forward arming and refueling points (FARPs) and loading the aircraft with airborne weapons.
Over the course of this week, it was time for the Marines’ helicopters, plus the MV-22B Osprey, to step onto the field. The Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 267 flew to the Helicopter Outlying Landing Field (HOLF), where they set up a command and control node for the exercise. On the other hand, the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 362 were busy preparing an MV-22B Osprey for takeoff, to San Clemente Island, California.
Known as the “Ugly Angels”, the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 362 represent the newest MV-22B Osprey squadron of the Marine Corps, which were declared fully operational capable at the beginning of last year. After certification, they continued to go through additional training, and Summer Fury 21 represents a great opportunity for them to demonstrate how far they’ve come in such little time.
The MV-22B Osprey is the Ugly Angels’ flagship aircraft. A tiltrotor V/STOL, the Osprey was developed as a replacement for the CH-46E Sea Knight assault support helicopter. It provides increased range and speed compared to the CH-46E, and it can carry up to 18 Marines, fully combat loaded, from a land base or a ship to objective that are hundreds of miles away. An essential asset for transportation of troops, equipment, and supplies, the MV-22B Osprey demonstrated its assault support abilities throughout the naval integration operations on the West Coast.
Summer Fury 21 continues to unfold until the end of the month, and will culminate with a missile shoot simulation, performed by 3rd MAW squadrons.
