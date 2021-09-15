Ubisoft to Bring Back Driver Series, but It’s Not What You Think

Although Ubisoft has already inked deals with Netflix to produce films based on some of its iconic franchises, including Tom Clancy’s The Division, Beyond Good and Evil, and Assassin’s Creed, that shouldn't prevent the Frnech giant from making its own movies.Driver: San Francisco is the next Ubisoft video game franchise that will be turned into a live-action show, the French company announced today. The action-adventure driving series will be revived after 10 years thanks to the collaboration between Ubisoft and Binge, the free streaming platform that we’ve already mentioned.Binge was originally unveiled at E3 2021, but it hasn’t been launched yet. According to Ubisoft, the streaming platform is supposed to launch in 2022 and will be accessible on any Internet-connected device for free.We’re quite sure fans of the open-world driving action game would’ve wanted a sequel or at least a remaster to revive the series, but a TV live show is not a bad thing either if it will convince Ubisoft that the Driver franchise still has a lot of fans that warrants another game.The live-action series will be produced by Ubisoft Film & Television, with the division’s Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik and Genevieve Jones as executive producers, alongside Binge’s Allan Ungar and Vincent Talenti.Driver is not the first Ubisoft project in the film and television space. The French company launched Werewolves Within back in June, a comedy horror movie based on the video game of the same name from Red Storm Entertainment. Produced by Ubisoft Motion Pictures, Werewolves Within has become the highest-rated film based on a video game soon after debut.