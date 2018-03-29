autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2018 New York Auto Show  
 

Uber Will Stop Testing Self-Driving Cars in California

29 Mar 2018, 12:04 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Following the fatal pedestrian crash of last week, the governor of Arizona suspended Uber’s ability to test self-driving cars on the state’s roads. A few days later, Uber reportedly is giving up on the idea in California as well.
4 photos
Uber's Volvo XC90 RoboTaxiUber's Volvo XC90 RoboTaxiUber's Volvo XC90 RoboTaxi
According to documents submitted to the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles, cited by The Verge, Uber will not renew its permit to operate such cars in the Sunny State. The current permit is said to expire on the last day of March.

"We proactively suspended our self-driving operations, including in California, immediately following the Tempe incident,” an Uber official told the source.

“Given this, we decided to not reapply for a California DMV permit with the understanding that our self-driving vehicles would not operate on public roads in the immediate future.”

The reason behind Uber giving up on renewing the permit is the fact that if it does, it would have to explain to local authorities how and why the Arizona incident happened.

The crash which left one woman dead in Tempe, Arizona last week, might have far-reaching consequences for self-driving cars, despite the investigation being still ongoing and the authorities apparently not holding Uber responsible for the outcome of the crash.

According to Reuters, the company has decided to settle an yet unopened legal dispute with the family of the Arizona victim. The details of the settlement have not been disclosed.

In-car video released by the police a few days ago shows how the 49-year old victim appear out of nowhere in the middle of the road, pushing a bicycle. The car and the human onboard make no attempt to avoid contact.

As a result of the incident, Uber suspended self-driving operations in all locations and had not resumed them yet. It is obvious that in some places it will not resume them at all, at least for a while.
Uber Arizona California autonomous vehicles self-driving cars
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Tow a Trailer Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Tank Vs. Well Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe (C205)Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe (C205) CoupeJAGUAR F-Pace SVRJAGUAR F-Pace SVR Medium SUVTOYOTA Rav4TOYOTA Rav4 Medium SUVAUDI RS5 SportbackAUDI RS5 Sportback CompactSEAT Ibiza 5 doorsSEAT Ibiza 5 doors CompactAll car models  
 
 