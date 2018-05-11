Uber Flying Burgers Are Key to the Future, CEO Says

With the world’s attention captured by the race between automakers to launch hundreds of electric models in the comimg years, there’s little time to notice another type of race heating up in the background: drone food deliveries.

The transportation specialist is slowly but surely moving to take over the mobility world just like Amazon took over online retailing. Uber does business in road transportation (



Drone delivery is not a first in the industry, as companies like Domino’s or Chipotle have pulled similar stunts in the past. But Uber, which already considers itself the largest food delivery business in the world, plans to take things to an entirely new level.



“Uber can’t just be about cars,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said at a conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday.



“It has to be about mobility. It’s my personal belief that a key to solving urban mobility is flying burgers, in any city. We need flying burgers.”



The company is extremely confident in its capabilities, saying the delivery time from the moment the order is placed can be as low as five minutes when using a drone. When using human delivery, that time can increase to 30 minutes.



