Uber and GM Teaming Up to Expand EV Infrastructure

GM and Uber have recently announced that they will be teaming up with Uber to bring as many EV’s to our streets as possible. If you don’t think this is a big deal, here's some math for you.
Uber is currently employing 3.9 million drivers in 63 countries and over 700 cities worldwide, with 14 million trips completed each day. Uhh...Yeah. On top of this, the big plan is to convert 100% of its entire fleet to EVs by 2030.
And how is this going to happen? Well, on U.S. soil, with the help of GM. This is exactly the message sent by GM in a recent press statement.
But why do this if you are already a giant in your field? Well, from a business standpoint, it makes sense for both of these companies to team up.
The benefits for GM are the following. Because Uber comes with such an extensive client base, and not only in the US, GM literally has an endless platform on which to market their products. And which products might those be? Well, we already know that GM has announced the Cadillac Lyriq, which will be electric luxury, but that’s a bit over the top for an Uber driver, so the main plan is to actually furnish Uber with the already present Chevrolet Bolt EV.
If you doubt this plan, think back to July this year when GM announced they plan on tripling the nations DC fast charger network over the next five years. Just in time for Ubers electric expansion to happen with a bunch of Bolts.
Bolt EV has a range of 259 miles (416 km), I would even think about becoming an Uber driver just to get me one of these.
For Uber on the other hand, the deal goes right along with their plans for ride-sharing domination through EVs. Uber is a giant, and like all giants, it makes sense to make an effort to cut back on the damage you do.
A large number of vehicles operating through Uber are ICE-powered. So to help balance the equation, and to run a 100% electric fleet as soon as possible, they shook hands with GM.
The deal seems pretty sweet when we think about it. GM gets a huge client base where to sell their vehicles, and Uber gets access to a huge electric drive infrastructure. Win Win. Or as I like to call it, just damn good business.
Uber is currently employing 3.9 million drivers in 63 countries and over 700 cities worldwide, with 14 million trips completed each day. Uhh...Yeah. On top of this, the big plan is to convert 100% of its entire fleet to EVs by 2030.
And how is this going to happen? Well, on U.S. soil, with the help of GM. This is exactly the message sent by GM in a recent press statement.
But why do this if you are already a giant in your field? Well, from a business standpoint, it makes sense for both of these companies to team up.
The benefits for GM are the following. Because Uber comes with such an extensive client base, and not only in the US, GM literally has an endless platform on which to market their products. And which products might those be? Well, we already know that GM has announced the Cadillac Lyriq, which will be electric luxury, but that’s a bit over the top for an Uber driver, so the main plan is to actually furnish Uber with the already present Chevrolet Bolt EV.
If you doubt this plan, think back to July this year when GM announced they plan on tripling the nations DC fast charger network over the next five years. Just in time for Ubers electric expansion to happen with a bunch of Bolts.
Bolt EV has a range of 259 miles (416 km), I would even think about becoming an Uber driver just to get me one of these.
For Uber on the other hand, the deal goes right along with their plans for ride-sharing domination through EVs. Uber is a giant, and like all giants, it makes sense to make an effort to cut back on the damage you do.
A large number of vehicles operating through Uber are ICE-powered. So to help balance the equation, and to run a 100% electric fleet as soon as possible, they shook hands with GM.
The deal seems pretty sweet when we think about it. GM gets a huge client base where to sell their vehicles, and Uber gets access to a huge electric drive infrastructure. Win Win. Or as I like to call it, just damn good business.