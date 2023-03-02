UBCO 2x2 Special Edition Is a Rugged Utility E-Bike With Improved Cargo-Carrying Ability

Purpose-built electric farm bikes are becoming increasingly popular due to their robustness and silent, emission-free operation. Delivering true all-terrain capabilities thanks to its two-wheel drive system, the built-for-adventure UBCO 2x2 electric bike gained quite a following when it was launched in 2015 and spawned two additional iterations, the 2x2 Adventure and 2x2 Work Bike.
Now, the New Zealand-based electric utility motorbike manufacturer has unveiled a new rugged two-wheeled workhorse with added utility called UBCO 2x2 Special Edition. This limited edition variant is based on the UBCO 2×2 Adventure Bike and is designed to be used for both day-to-day errands and weekend adventures off the beaten path.
“We’re all about making adventure more accessible, opening up powersports to more people than ever before. Here we combine proven off-road toughness with added style and functionality to bridge the gap between the great outdoors and everyday life,” explained Colin Godby, UBCO’s Chief Product Officer.
The most notable change compared to the original 2x2 Adventure model is in the aesthetics department, as the 2x2 Special Edition comes with a two-tone color scheme, with the top half boasting a green finish with orange accents and the bottom painted gloss black.
Besides introducing a new color palette, the 2×2 Special Edition comes with improved cargo-carrying capabilities. It still sports the two built-in racks in the front and rear, but also comes equipped with an 8-gallon (30-liter) rear bag with side pockets and a pair of orange Giant Loop Pronghorn multi-purpose stretch straps for the front rack. These come quite in handy if you need to carry your backpack, a toolbox, or a picnic basket.
There is also an open-top tote bag in the center, above the 3.1 kWh battery pack. This one can hold up to 3.17 gallons (12 liters). Both of the included bags are color matched with the bike and are weatherproof and detachable.
The rear bag features an ingenious expandable compartment that can fold down to allow you to transport larger and flatter items, like a tablet or even a laptop. A mechanically-locking, magnetic phone mount from Peak Design is also included in the package.
This enhanced cargo-carrying capability makes the UBCO 2x2 suitable for those who need a reliable utility bike or riders who want to bring on more personal stuff on their next adventure. According to the manufacturer, the Special Edition bike will carry a total of 330 pounds (150 kg), including the rider and bags.
The manufacturer also equipped the new e-bike with an LED headlight, new reflectors, and a redesigned regenerative braking system, all meant to improve safety on the road.
Only 1,000 units of the UBCO 2x2 Special Edition will be produced, and the swingarm of each bike will feature a unique serial number. The e-bike is already available for order, with pricing starting at $6,999, excluding tax.
