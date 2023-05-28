UAC: How Russia Frankensteined Its Aviation Sector into a Single Massive Company

Much like Stalin decades before him, when Vladimir Putin wants something done, it usually gets done without question. Unless said desire has anything to do with Ukraine, that is. But generally, that's what happens when you invade your neighbor unprovoked. In any case, all it took was a stroke of Putin's pen 17 years ago to unite all of Russia's domestic aircraft manufacturers into a new organization. One not quite like any before it in aviation history.

