Tyler Lepley Treats Miracle Watts to a New Car Ahead of Welcoming First Baby Together

Showing appreciation for your partner is very important and Tyler Lepley knows that. So, ahead of welcoming his first child with Miracle Watts, he decided to treat her to a brand-new Mercedes-Benz G-Class.
Miracle Watts and Tyler Lepley have been together since June 2021 after meeting on the set of P-Valley's season two. In May this year, they surprised everyone when they announced they were expecting their first child together. And it looks like the actor wants to make sure his girlfriend knows she is appreciated because he just treated her to a brand-new car ahead of welcoming their baby.
Watts took to social media on August 27 and revealed Tyler treated her to a brand-new Mercedes-Benz G-Class. She shared a short video introducing her new SUV and giving a glimpse of the white interior. She also didn’t forget to thank her boyfriend for it.
She wrote in the caption: “This has been an amazing pregnancy, I am blessed beyond measure and so thankful for my partner. You have made this journey such a peaceful breeze.”
The G-Class version Tyler got for his girlfriend is the G 550, which comes with a 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine under the hood. The power unit is able to deliver 416 horsepower (422 ps) and a maximum torque of 450 lb-ft (610 Nm), sent to all wheels via a nine-speed 9G-TRONIC automatic gearbox.
Thanks to these figures, the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen is able to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from zero in just 5.6 seconds. It has a starting price of $131,750 before options and taxes.
The SUV is powerful but also spacious, so it would give the new parents enough space for a child car seat, while still enjoying a premium vehicle. And Miracle Watts was more than thrilled with it.
Watts took to social media on August 27 and revealed Tyler treated her to a brand-new Mercedes-Benz G-Class. She shared a short video introducing her new SUV and giving a glimpse of the white interior. She also didn’t forget to thank her boyfriend for it.
She wrote in the caption: “This has been an amazing pregnancy, I am blessed beyond measure and so thankful for my partner. You have made this journey such a peaceful breeze.”
The G-Class version Tyler got for his girlfriend is the G 550, which comes with a 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine under the hood. The power unit is able to deliver 416 horsepower (422 ps) and a maximum torque of 450 lb-ft (610 Nm), sent to all wheels via a nine-speed 9G-TRONIC automatic gearbox.
Thanks to these figures, the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen is able to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from zero in just 5.6 seconds. It has a starting price of $131,750 before options and taxes.
The SUV is powerful but also spacious, so it would give the new parents enough space for a child car seat, while still enjoying a premium vehicle. And Miracle Watts was more than thrilled with it.