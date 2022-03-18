Tyler Hoover Test Drives Model S Plaid, Says He “Hates” It, Here’s Why

Tyler Hoover of Hoovies Garage on YouTube loves beat-up old hoopties like most people do high-end supercars. But that doesn't mean he doesn't appreciate a quirky and revolutionary new car when he sees one. In fairness, his recent test drive in a Tesla Model S Plaid proved that to be true.
A gracious fan and owner of a white Model S Plaid with a black interior offered to take Hoovie out on the streets of Las Vegan to see what the world's fastest electric production car can do. Surprise, surprise, the results were Hoovie sitting in the passenger seat with his entire body clenching up in shock of the very low two-second zero-to-60 time.
As hilarious as it may look to see Hoovie on the verge of soiling himself out of the sheer lunacy of it all, it's interesting to see how the raw acceleration of the Model S Plaid pins both men inside back into their seats. Hoovie wasn't playing it up for camera effects, that's for sure. That's all Elon Musk's work at play.
It didn't matter if the car was on a slippery, sandy backroad or the wide-open interstate. The Model S Plaid never failed to astonish Hoovie's mind as it accelerated with enough force to rearrange his face, bones, and organs. But if Hoovie loves the Model S Plaid's "S Class level" of quality and the insane acceleration, why does he hate it?
It's simple. It's because it makes everything else on the road, including gas-powered supercars, completely pointless. There's also the impression with modern Teslas that they're coming to liberate us from the petroleum menace. But in doing so, it's going to destroy the car enthusiast sphere we all know and love. Considering Tesla is liable to hassle you for buying as much as a Tesla wheel nut cover. It's safe to say cars like the Model S Plaid very much put car culture as we know it in grave peril.
