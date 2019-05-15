autoevolution

Two Vintage Volkswagen Beetle Race in the Mille Miglia to Say Farewell to an Era

At the Geneva Motor Show in March Volkswagen confirmed the official death of the Beetle. The car that was a cultural phenomenon for decades on end is kaput from a production stand point, but that doesn’t mean people will not remember it for decades more.
To make sure everybody remembers the Beetle as it originally was, not as the resurrected flop of the late 1990s, Volkswagen announced two of the older generation Beetles will line up on the starting grid of the Mille Miglia race that kicks of on May 15 in Brescia, Italy.

The two are a 1951 Pretzel Beetle and a 1956 Ovali Beetle, both remade to comply with the regulations of the race. 

The Ovali, powered by a rear-mounted Porsche engine good for 75 ps, has been built by Volkswagen Classic as an authentic replica in 2011, while the Pretzel was assembled according to original documents of a car that took part in the 1945 Mille Miglia.

Not exactly the originals, true, but seeing the two cars side by side as they engage in the 1,600 km round trip from Brescia to Rome and back will be a sight for sore eyes. And also a farewell worthy of the nameplate.

“Over 70 years after the start of production, and 21 years after the launch of the New Beetle, it is time to bid a final farewell,” said Volkswagen when announcing the entry in the race.

For customers of the New Beetle, there’s still time to become part of history. The Germans are in the process of rolling out the Final Edition of the Beetle, complete with exclusive equipment and special decor elements similar to the ones deployed on the 2003 Última Edición version of the original car.

All Final Edition models are powered by a 2.0-liter TSI engine that develops 174 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. Pricing starts at $23,045 for SE trim and $25,995 for SEL. The convertible will send buyers back $27,295 for SE models and $29,995 for SEL.
