"Two People Tried To Kill Me!" – Assassination Attempt on Trump Makes Elon Musk Confess

The whole world watched in shock as a shooter tried to assassinate Donald Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania. Elon Musk claims he knows exactly how it feels because two people have tried to kill him on two different occasions. They were both arrested not far from Tesla's headquarters in Texas.
America's heart skipped a beat as the Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump was whisked off the stage in Butler, Pensylvania, surrounded by Secret Service agents, after gunfire that killed two (the shooter included) and critically injured two. Donald Trump suffered an injury at the upper section of his right ear and was seen waving his fist as a victory gesture after he got up.
The shooter, a 20-year-old man carrying an AR-15-style rifle, who fired from a rooftop some 150 yards (150 meters) away, was also annihilated by the Secret Service moments after he started shooting.
Videos from the scene brought back scary memories for Elon Musk. Tesla's CEO took to X to inform his followers that he was also the victim of two assassination attempts. Musk says that his attackers were eventually got and arrested about a 20-minute drive from Tesla's headquarters in Texas.
They were both in possession of guns. Elon Musk confirmed that he knows he is on the list because a lot of people hear his name and, over the years, he has surely upset many people.
He said the attackers did not ask for anything specific, they were just in the "homicidal maniac career." Back in 2022, Musk accused two reporters of sharing the real-time location of his private jet, accusing them of actually giving his "assassination coordinates."
The accounts of the reporters were eventually banned from X, the former Twitter platform that Musk currently owns. He was also threatened by former Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin. But he apparently did not count all the threats and risky disclosures when he said "two people tried to kill me."
There is one thing that Musk doesn't say, however, and that is how close the attackers got to him. They most likely did not injure him because Musk is not one to keep such secrets. Earlier today, he also wished Donald Trump a “rapid recovery,” before referring to his own experiences.
While the SS was trying to get him off the stage and shelter him from a potential new attack, the former US President insisted: "Let me get my shoes!"
Hopefully, Elon Musk will know his priorities better because wasting time to get his shoes and leaving the attack scene might make the difference between life and death.
He officially announced that he would endorse Donald Trump as the next US President by donating to his campaign and saying that the last time America had such a candidate was when Theodore Roosevelt ran for the White House. That is despite the online feud between the two of them back in 2022.
With all the praise on social media, one thing is clear: Elon Musk won't convince Donald Trump to buy a Tesla. There would not be any room for one among all the Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and Rolls-Royces.
Dangerous times ahead.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2024
Two people (separate occasions) have already tried to kill me in the past 8 months. They were arrested with guns about 20 mins drive from Tesla HQ in Texas.