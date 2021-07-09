5 New Luxury DS 9 Sedan Starts Testing in Europe, Is the Peugeot 508 in Disguise

Two-Tone Satin DS 9 Sedan Will Trip the Light Fantastic at Paris Fashion Week

DS Automobiles will bring a vibrant-looking DS 9 sedan to Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture, based on the E-Tense 225 Rivoli variant. Joining the DS 9 in Paris will be the DS 7 Crossback E-Tense 4x4 300, traveling from fashion show to fashion show. 8 photos



Starting with yellow, the DS 9’s exterior changes to navy blue or reddish orange depending on which angle you’re viewing it from. In turn, this also makes the



“We looked to create a radical finish for a large statuesque saloon like DS 9. By bending the rules of High Fashion and with locations in Paris dedicated to modern art like the Palais de Tokyo, we came up with a color that has an electrifying effect. Depending on the angle, the view changes to reflect the colors of the rainbow. This approach is also part of a far-reaching research and development project into the colors of tomorrow,” said Vincent Lobry, project manager for color, materials and finish at DS Automobiles.



As for interior, the car features a Rubis Red Opera trim, for a true premium feel. It’s also loaded with convenience and active safety features such as



