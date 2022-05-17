Two-Tone Ice-Creamy Pink and Peppermint 993 Porsche Is Fake, Not How You Imagined

While the Porsche sports cars are usually associated with feisty Nürburgring Nordschleife-like tracks, a lavish yet enthusiast lifestyle, or mind-blowing collector items, seeing a 911 wear pink is not that out of the ordinary. Well, sort of.
Everything started back in 1971 at Le Mans when the company’s 917/20 prototype caused a sensation with its blistering-fast pace and the audacious “Pink Pig” livery. Alas, it was not meant to be, and the actual win for a Porsche with that style came in 2018 via the Pink Pig Porsche 911 RSR race car. Now, this heritage has been taken to new heights – both in the real world and across the virtual realm.
So, we recently met “Hoonipigasus,” Ken Block’s new mid-engine 1,400-horsepower Porsche. It pays homage to the original 917/20 Pink Pig and is based on a 1966 Porsche 912 that is now ready to race as a true monster at the Pikes Peak International Hillclimb later this year. The 100th edition is scheduled for Sunday, June 26th, but we also have a partial pink pig homage (sort of) before that.
This one comes from the virtual realm where Khyzyl Saleem, the pixel master better known as the_kyza on social media, seems ready to drop paid work at a pink pig's moment of notice. While doing something for Michelin (as per the shout-out), he also “felt like making something a bit artsy.” Plus, he was also hungry, so the CGI expert “ended up with a custom-widened 993 Porsche 911” that looks ready to be savored in more than one way.
In the artist’s words, “it looks like ice cream,” with the two-tone pink and peppermint CGI paintjob – and it even has color-matched centerlock GT3 Rotiform LSR aftermarket wheels to go along with the tasty atmosphere. Alas, although this is all merely wishful thinking, it turns out there was another deep fake embedded within the imagined project: those pink vibes were all just a projection!
