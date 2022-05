Two-Tone Ice-Creamy Pink and Peppermint 993 Porsche Is Fake, Not How You Imagined

Everything started back in 1971 at Le Mans when the company’s 917/20 prototype caused a sensation with its blistering-fast pace and the audacious “Pink Pig” livery. Alas, it was not meant to be, and the actual win for a Porsche with that style came in 2018 via the Pink Pig Porsche 911 RSR race car. Now, this heritage has been taken to new heights – both in the real world and across the virtual realm.So, we recently met “ Hoonipigasus ,” Ken Block’s new mid-engine 1,400-horsepower Porsche. It pays homage to the original 917/20 Pink Pig and is based on a 1966 Porsche 912 that is now ready to race as a true monster at the Pikes Peak International Hillclimb later this year. The 100th edition is scheduled for Sunday, June 26th, but we also have a partial pink pig homage (sort of) before that.This one comes from the virtual realm where Khyzyl Saleem, the pixel master better known as the_kyza on social media, seems ready to drop paid work at a pink pig's moment of notice. While doing something for Michelin (as per the shout-out), he also “felt like making something a bit artsy.” Plus, he was also hungry, so the CGI expert “ended up with a custom-widened 993 Porsche 911” that looks ready to be savored in more than one way.In the artist’s words, “it looks like ice cream,” with the two-tone pink and peppermint CGI paintjob – and it even has color-matched centerlock GT3 Rotiform LSR aftermarket wheels to go along with the tasty atmosphere. Alas, although this is all merely wishful thinking , it turns out there was another deep fake embedded within the imagined project: those pink vibes were all just a projection!