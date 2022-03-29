Two-Tone Caddy Escalade Is Plum Crazy ESV on Forgiato 26s, Meets “Matching” Coach

Say what you will about the customization potential of Europe’s ultra-luxury SUVs, but America can rest assured that Cadillac’s Escalade still holds a tight hand on the outrageous build reins. And here is a very fitting example, quite literally.
Sure, Land Rover’s Range Rover and Cadillac’s Escalade have been around for longer than Bentley’s Bentayga, Lambo’s Urus, Rolls-Royce's Cullinan, or Aston’s DBX but the Europeans better grasped the concept of ultra-luxury SUV. Not that Cadillac’s Escalade was any less prestigious, though it was usually a lot more in your face and trying to stand out in the wrong kind of affluent crowd.
Today, a murdered-out Cullinan is already old news, and American aftermarket outlets are trying to keep potential customers interested with subtle, well-placed contrasting touches. Cadillac is also looking to secure a spot in the world of high-performance full-size SUVs with the 2023 Escalade-V, so they may be excused for overlooking the craziness potential of the fifth-generation model. And they are fixated on that, as they seem to discard the virtual world’s EXT revival buzz around them.
However, those seeking to look different in their Caddy Escalade ESV and secretly in love with just one Plum Crazy Mopar trait need to look no further than what the Los Angeles, California-based, forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs have social media uncovered just recently. This is a two-tone-wrapped Escalade Sport Platinum sporting a cluster of stars in the grille, an LED underbody glow, and a set of humongous, matching-colors Forgiato aftermarket wheels!
The build was prepared by the Bronx, New York-based Auto Sports 718 and includes a two-tone glossy red and satin-matte blue wrap combination, stunning LED “stars” in the massive front grille, a matching LED underbody glow for standing out even some more when the light is dim, as well as a 26-inch set of Forgiatos.
And it looks crazy enough for everyone to want to snap a smartphone shot of it when this custom one-of-one creation is passing by... or so they want us to believe in the promo video embedded below. Interestingly, during the quick ride, the bespoke Caddy Escalade Sport Platinum meets a horse-drawn coach that’s purple as far as we can tell... and still has larger wheels!
