Two Supras Duke It Out on the 1/4 Mile, It's 2020 vs 1993

When I started looking for a sports car to add to my garage a few years ago, I went through quite a few models before deciding on the RX-7. I had driven a Renault Clio RS197 before, but I wanted to get a Japanese car instead. After testing a 2010 Type R, I decided I wanted a turbocharged RWD car instead. But today, I can't help but wonder if the reliability of a modern car wouldn't have made my life a whole lot easier.