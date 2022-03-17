Two Red Bull Pilots Will Exchange Airplanes in Mid-Air, the Action Will Be Livestreamed

Mark your calendars! Red Bull’s air force is ready yet again to provide us with an unforgettable experience. Luke Aikins and Andy Farrington will test their skills in a courageous display of trust and shrewdness. It has never been attempted before, and you’ll be able to watch the entire thing live.
Red Bull’s existence as a company blessed the world with impressive stunts. Their support showed on multiple occasions that people are capable of extraordinary things. Out of all the crazy proposals they sponsored, some relevant and recent happenings are the ones where two wingsuit flyers jumped into a plane in mid-air and when Dario Costa took off and flew his light aircraft through a tunnel. Now there’s another premiere taking place. You might want to watch it if you’re an adrenaline junkie or an aviation enthusiast.
Two well-known pilots from Red Bull’s air force will attempt to exchange planes in mid-air over Arizona. Luke Aikins and Andy Farrington will each jump out of their aircraft at 14,000 feet for this incredible goal. They will leave the cockpits empty and the planes in a nosedive position. Afterward, they’ll have to fly on their own into each other’s Cessna airplane at a speed of over 140 mph (225 kph). Then they must regain control of the units and safely descend for landing.
The aircraft used for this event, called “Plane Swap,” went through some minor modifications. Engineers installed airbrakes to ensure that the descent would not happen too quickly.
The whole thing was the idea of Luke Aikins, says Variety. It will be livestreamed on Hulu, and only people from the U.S. can watch it on this platform. Geo-locking will, unfortunately, be enabled. But, knowing Red Bull, there’s hope we will be able to catch a rewind of it on YouTube afterward. For paying customers outside the U.S., Red Bull TV will also have live coverage.
The exchange of airplanes in mid-air will start at 4 p.m. Pacific Time on the 24th of April.
Two well-known pilots from Red Bull’s air force will attempt to exchange planes in mid-air over Arizona. Luke Aikins and Andy Farrington will each jump out of their aircraft at 14,000 feet for this incredible goal. They will leave the cockpits empty and the planes in a nosedive position. Afterward, they’ll have to fly on their own into each other’s Cessna airplane at a speed of over 140 mph (225 kph). Then they must regain control of the units and safely descend for landing.
The aircraft used for this event, called “Plane Swap,” went through some minor modifications. Engineers installed airbrakes to ensure that the descent would not happen too quickly.
The whole thing was the idea of Luke Aikins, says Variety. It will be livestreamed on Hulu, and only people from the U.S. can watch it on this platform. Geo-locking will, unfortunately, be enabled. But, knowing Red Bull, there’s hope we will be able to catch a rewind of it on YouTube afterward. For paying customers outside the U.S., Red Bull TV will also have live coverage.
The exchange of airplanes in mid-air will start at 4 p.m. Pacific Time on the 24th of April.