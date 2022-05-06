Two-Month-Old 2023 Mazda CX-50 Looks Absolutely Pitiful, Wrecked SUV Listed on Copart

Chassis number 7MMVABEY6PN102302 was built in Huntsville, Alabama, two months ago based on the information provided by the door jamb sticker. The National Insurance Crime Bureau vehicle identification number search engine lists April 12th as the date of loss. Not even a month later, very revealing photos of the vehicle have been published on Copart.
Based on the double-spoke wheel design and bi-tone wheel finish, we’re also dealing with a well-equipped trim level of the CX-50. The 2.5 S Premium Plus currently retails at $36,400, while the range-topping 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus can be yours for $41,550 sans the destination charge.
The auction website lists the estimated retail value at $42k, which is quite hard to digest for the poor owner and the insurance company that wrote off the vehicle. Rear-ended pretty hard, the CX-50 sustained considerable damage to the chassis. The driver’s airbag is deployed, and for some reason or another, the crossover’s supposedly low mileage isn’t provided.
If you look with utmost attention to detail at the deformed power liftgate, you’ll notice a turbo badge that confirms the force-fed engine option. Fill 'er up with 87-octane regular, and you're getting 227 horsepower at 5,000 revolutions per minute plus 310 pound-feet (420 Nm) of torque at 2,000 revolutions per minute. Level up to 93-octane premium, and Mazda quotes 256 horsepower at 5,000 rpm plus 320 pound-feet (434 Nm) at 2,500 rpm.
Based on the CX-5, the CX-50 is a North America-only affair that comes exclusively with all-wheel drive. Similar to the CX-5, a six-speed automatic transmission will have to suffice. Over in Europe, where Mazda prepares to roll out the CX-60 on the Large Architecture, the flagship utility vehicle is rocking an eight-speed auto coupled to either four- or six-cylinder lumps.
Turning out attention back to the United States, the Large Architecture will give U.S. customers at least two utility vehicles. The wide-bodied sibling of the CX-60 is called CX-70, while the three-row version is dubbed CX-90.
