Two Military Veterans Will Race This 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander in the Rebelle Rally

Earlier this year, back in August, Mitsubishi announced it would race in the 2021 Rebelle Rally with a 2022 Outlander that comes with a special livery. That livery was meant to homage the only woman to have won the Dakar Rally, Jutta Kleinschmidt.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of Kleinschmidt's Dakar win, and the Japanese marque also celebrates its 40th anniversary in the U.S., so it was a good opportunity to continue the partnership with Record the Journey, a nonprofit dedicated to assisting military veterans into a successful transition to civilian life.
The team for 2021 includes two military veterans who joined the service right out of high school so that they could establish their independence, seek adventure, and serve their country at the same time. The team is composed of sisters-in-law Selena “Mason” Converse and Erin Mason.
Selena was an emergency medical services technician in the U.S. Air Force, where she provided care in emergencies in both combat and non-combat conditions. Her teammate, Erin Mason, was an aviation structural mechanic for the U.S. Navy, a job that took her on aircraft carriers. Along for the ride is Sammy, a two-and-a-half-year-old PTSD-trained service dog.
Mitsubishi Motors North America started participating in the Rebelle Rally back in 2019 with a crew from Record the Journey, when they entered Eclipse Cross and finished second in the CUV class. The Japanese brand's North American division returned in 2020, when they finished third with the first plug-in hybrid entered the navigation-focused race.
The 2022 Outlander that was entered in the Rebelle Rally this year is in a red, yellow and black combo, that is meant to remind fans of the company's Dakar win, back in 2001.
The Japanese crossover still counts on its Super All-Wheel-Control all-wheel-drive system, which is claimed to trace its roots back to the iconic Pajero. The latter was sold in the U.S. under the Montero name, while the U.K. received it under the Shogun designation.
