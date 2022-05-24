Two-Mile 2002 Ducati 748R Eats Racetrack Asphalt for Breakfast, Is Rarer Than Hen’s Teeth

Given this creature’s remarkably low mileage and pristine looks, we might as well say that it’s a new motorcycle.
When the 2002 model-year rolled around, a mere 15 track-only variants of Ducati’s mighty 748R lineup have been delivered to the United States. With no side stand, lights or mirrors, these mean machines were built solely for racing purposes, and the one you’re looking at here is only two miles (three kilometers) away from its factory crate.
Behind the specimen’s yellow-finished bodywork lies a fierce 748cc Desmoquattro L-twin engine, which is joined by a dry slipper clutch and a six-speed transmission. Exhaling via a state-of-the-art Termignoni exhaust, the liquid-cooled power source packs dual belt-driven camshafts, four desmodromic valves per cylinder and a compression ratio of 11.5:1.
As soon as the tachometer’s needle reaches the 11k-rpm mark, this nasty animal will go about producing 106 hp at the crank. Lower down the rev range, the DOHC goliath is good for up to 55 pound-feet (75 Nm) of twisting force, which gets sent to the bike’s rear 17-inch Marchesini wheel through a chain final drive.
With this much power at its disposal, the 748R can hit speeds in excess of 150 mph (241 kph) when pushed to its limit. Additionally, Ducati’s race-bred berserker is fully capable of scoring low elevens on the quarter-mile sprint, and its fuel capacity is measured at 4.5 gallons (17 liters).
Braking duties are taken good care of by top-grade Brembo calipers, which bite a pair of 320 mm (12.6 inches) floating discs up front and a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) item at six o’clock. In terms of suspension, the Italian gem sports 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down Ohlins forks and a piggyback monoshock.
This spotless 748R is currently looking for a new place to call home, and you may submit your bids on Bring a Trailer until Friday, May 27. For now, the highest bid is registered at a steep $14,000, but things are likely to escalate even further in the three days that separate us from the auctioning deadline.
