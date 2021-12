Two-Mile 1979 Honda CB750K 10th Anniversary Edition Looks Seriously Delicious

SOHC

The revered CB750 left people in awe upon its debut back in 1969, but it wasn’t long before the other Japanese manufacturers caught up. By the mid-seventies, thefour-banger was being outperformed by its competition, so the House of Tokyo deemed it crucial to raise the bar for the 1979 model-year.Enter the upgraded CB750K – a-powered machine that brought Honda’s flagship nameplate back into the spotlight. What you’re seeing here is a 10th Anniversary Edition variant , whose five-digit analog odometer shows a mere two miles (three kilometers). The ‘79 MY creature is currently listed on the BaT (Bring A Trailer) auctioning platform, with a top bid of 9,100 freedom bucks.You’ve only got until December 28 to submit yours, so you’ll have to make a decision within the next three days. Before you do so, feel free to join us for a brief inspection of this showstopper ’s technical specifications in the paragraphs that follow. The CB750K comes to life thanks to an air-cooled 749cc inline-four power source, sporting four constant-velocity Keihin carbs and a total of sixteen valves.A five-speed transmission links the engine to the bike’s rear Comstar hoop by means of a chain final drive. By producing 77 hp and 48 pound-feet (65 Nm) of torque when pushed to its limit, the four-stroke mill enables its possessor to hit speeds of up to 124 mph (200 kph). The second-gen CB750 weighs in at 517 pounds (235 kg) dry, and its fuel capacity is measured at 5.3 gallons (20 liters).The powertrain hardware is enveloped in a steel double cradle frame, which rests on 35 mm (1.4 inches) telescopic forks and dual preload-adjustable shock absorbers. Lastly, braking duties are managed by a 275 mm (10.8 inches) stainless steel disc and a single-piston caliper up front, while the rear wheel is brought to a halt by a traditional 180 mm (7.1 inches) drum brake.