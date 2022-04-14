Two Half-Cars, Two VIN Numbers: First-Generation Mustang Flexes an Unexpected Mix

The engine choices for the 1966 Mustang started with the 200 (3.3-liter) six-cylinder unit installed on T-code models, while the base V8 was the 289 (4.7-liter) 2-barrel available on the C-code.
The two more powerful configurations were the A-code Mustang (fitted from the factory with a 289 4-barrel unit) and the much rarer K-code (whose engine came in the form of the 289 4-barrel Hi-Performance).
The 1966 Mustang that we have here is a mix of A-code and T-code models, with its owner explaining that what we’re looking at is actually a mix of two half-cars and two VIN numbers.
Originally purchased by a previous owner for a restoration project, the car ended up receiving completely new floors donated by a T-code Mustang. Furthermore, two of the doors also came from the same Mustang, with eBay seller paylakpaubroutia0 promising “the transplant job is done very nicely.”
The good news is the Ford Mustang is 99 percent, so in theory, nothing big is missing.
Given the fastback rolled off the assembly lines as an A-code Mustang, the engine under the hood should theoretically be the 289 4-barrel, and without a doubt, this makes it an even more appealing project for a full restoration.
However, the engine is no longer in the car, as it was pulled by a previous owner, possibly as they planned to rebuild it. However, it was running properly at that point, so in theory, it should still be in a good shape at this point.
Without a doubt, this is an interesting project that’s ready for a full restoration, and given most of the car is still available, bringing it back to the road shouldn’t be mission impossible. This is why so many people are currently fighting to take it home, so after 20 bids, the auction has already reached $7,300.
The car is located in California if any buyer is interested in seeing the mix of Mustangs in person.
The 1966 Mustang that we have here is a mix of A-code and T-code models, with its owner explaining that what we’re looking at is actually a mix of two half-cars and two VIN numbers.
Originally purchased by a previous owner for a restoration project, the car ended up receiving completely new floors donated by a T-code Mustang. Furthermore, two of the doors also came from the same Mustang, with eBay seller paylakpaubroutia0 promising “the transplant job is done very nicely.”
The good news is the Ford Mustang is 99 percent, so in theory, nothing big is missing.
Given the fastback rolled off the assembly lines as an A-code Mustang, the engine under the hood should theoretically be the 289 4-barrel, and without a doubt, this makes it an even more appealing project for a full restoration.
However, the engine is no longer in the car, as it was pulled by a previous owner, possibly as they planned to rebuild it. However, it was running properly at that point, so in theory, it should still be in a good shape at this point.
Without a doubt, this is an interesting project that’s ready for a full restoration, and given most of the car is still available, bringing it back to the road shouldn’t be mission impossible. This is why so many people are currently fighting to take it home, so after 20 bids, the auction has already reached $7,300.
The car is located in California if any buyer is interested in seeing the mix of Mustangs in person.