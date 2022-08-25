Two Drivers Make Almost the Same Mistake for Different Reasons, Both Risking Their Safety

While there is ample evidence that Autopilot does not exempt you as a driver from keeping your eyes on the road, many drivers ignore the warnings and engage in other activities when the car is running on the motorway.
Autopilot allows your car to automatically drive, accelerate and brake in its lane. However, current Autopilot functions require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous.
Some images recently surfaced online showing a driver tapping his smartphone while the Tesla is running in the fifth lane of a busy road. The man behind the wheel doesn't look concerned at all about what's going on around his car even though it's in traffic, not even paying attention to the road.
A passing driver pulled out his smartphone and filmed it. Ironically, the driver filming it isn't exactly doing it right, either. Because instead of paying attention to the road, he's busy trying to capture the other car with his camera phone.
”Is one of the reasons why traffic exists. Doing 65mph on the left lane with 6 vehicles behind him, while on his phone playing games,” writes the person who uploaded the video to Reddit.
Autopilot does not currently monitor the cab for driver distractions. FSD Beta, which will eventually replace Autopilot, does not and would not allow this driver behavior. Once FSD (Full Self-Driving) takes over Autopilot functions, it will then warn the driver and cancel the task if he is looking at the phone or reading a book.
Both of these tools, along with any similar technology on other cars, require the driver to remain conscious and visually control the vehicle.
Until then, however, such behavior by drivers will continue. Besides using the phone, another favorite activity of Tesla drivers is sleeping at the wheel. It's ironic what some people will do for a nap.
Some images recently surfaced online showing a driver tapping his smartphone while the Tesla is running in the fifth lane of a busy road. The man behind the wheel doesn't look concerned at all about what's going on around his car even though it's in traffic, not even paying attention to the road.
A passing driver pulled out his smartphone and filmed it. Ironically, the driver filming it isn't exactly doing it right, either. Because instead of paying attention to the road, he's busy trying to capture the other car with his camera phone.
”Is one of the reasons why traffic exists. Doing 65mph on the left lane with 6 vehicles behind him, while on his phone playing games,” writes the person who uploaded the video to Reddit.
Autopilot does not currently monitor the cab for driver distractions. FSD Beta, which will eventually replace Autopilot, does not and would not allow this driver behavior. Once FSD (Full Self-Driving) takes over Autopilot functions, it will then warn the driver and cancel the task if he is looking at the phone or reading a book.
Both of these tools, along with any similar technology on other cars, require the driver to remain conscious and visually control the vehicle.
Until then, however, such behavior by drivers will continue. Besides using the phone, another favorite activity of Tesla drivers is sleeping at the wheel. It's ironic what some people will do for a nap.