Two-Door Dodge Charger Imagined With Redesigned Headlights

A celebrated nameplate among muscle car enthusiasts, the Charger rolled out as a 1966 model with a two-door fastback design. Restyled into a personal luxury car in the ‘70s, then into a front-driven hatchback in the ‘80s, the Charger was revived after a 20-year absence on the LX platform. 45 photos



Starting off with a wide-bodied Scat Pack that features the 392 HEMI, the rendering in the following clip features a sloping roofline and side windows that wouldn’t look out of place on a two-door grand tourer from a European automaker such as Bentley. The biggest change is the shape of the LED-accented headlights, which complement the aggressive front fascia.



Cool though it may be, a two-door Charger doesn’t have a place in the current lineup because of the Challenger. While on the subject of muscle cars, it’s important to mention that Stellantis will redesign both of them in 2024 when Dodge intends to launch an all-wheel-drive electric muscle car.



Previewed at the Stellantis EV Day last month, the newcomer will be presented as a concept next year according to Automotive News. The high-octane brand also plans to launch a



Although the lithium-ion battery will affect the car’s handling, don’t forget that an electric motor provides maximum torque from zero miles per hour. The most powerful configuration of the 8HP makes 160 kW (215 horsepower) and 450 Nm (332 pound-feet) of torque according to the German supplier, which is an extremely tantalizing proposition in conjunction with a V8.



