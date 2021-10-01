Two-Door Dirt Rally e-tron GT Digitally Becomes Ken Block's Audi “Hoonitron” EV

With the Subaru and Ford partnerships in the rear-view mirror, it wasn’t entirely shocking to imagine that Ken Block wouldn’t remain signed off by a major partner for too long. So, it wasn’t that surprising that he moved to the house of quattro.
After more than a decade’s worth of cool collaborations with the Blue Oval (and some Subie-loving time before), Ken Block started a new partnership with the four-ringed automaker from Ingolstadt. Getting in cahoots with Audi means ample access to its hero cars, both new and especially (quattro) old.
But while Ken Block and his Hoonigan co-workers/friends are busy in Germany trying out the ICE, EV, and rally (plus secret project) legends, some fans already started imagining what comes next. The logical step would be for the professional driver and major automotive content hero to get a lovely four-wheeled present from his new caretaker.
And we could pretty much bet everything we have that’s going to happen, eventually. But here’s the thing: virtual artists are quicker than carmakers. After all, they can let their imagination and the CGI brush run free and as fast as they want. Case in point, the pixel master behind the bradbuilds account on social media.
Brad has decided to honor the Audi-Ken Block signing with a tribute project. It doesn’t have an official name for now, although one of his social media followers was quick to come up with the most logical interpretation. So, here’s the CGI expert’s idea for a rally-ready Audi e-tron GT that could easily be called a “Hoonitron.”
Aside from the humorous moniker, the rally e-tron GT also comes with a few digital perks. For starters, it got rid of the rear doors (and possibly the rear hatch). It was all in favor of a shorter wheelbase that would make it nimbler both on asphalt and dirt roads. Right now, it looks prepared for the latter, as the virtual artist equipped the e-tron GT with a set of Black Rhino off-road wheels, as well as “shredder” Toyo tires.
But while Ken Block and his Hoonigan co-workers/friends are busy in Germany trying out the ICE, EV, and rally (plus secret project) legends, some fans already started imagining what comes next. The logical step would be for the professional driver and major automotive content hero to get a lovely four-wheeled present from his new caretaker.
And we could pretty much bet everything we have that’s going to happen, eventually. But here’s the thing: virtual artists are quicker than carmakers. After all, they can let their imagination and the CGI brush run free and as fast as they want. Case in point, the pixel master behind the bradbuilds account on social media.
Brad has decided to honor the Audi-Ken Block signing with a tribute project. It doesn’t have an official name for now, although one of his social media followers was quick to come up with the most logical interpretation. So, here’s the CGI expert’s idea for a rally-ready Audi e-tron GT that could easily be called a “Hoonitron.”
Aside from the humorous moniker, the rally e-tron GT also comes with a few digital perks. For starters, it got rid of the rear doors (and possibly the rear hatch). It was all in favor of a shorter wheelbase that would make it nimbler both on asphalt and dirt roads. Right now, it looks prepared for the latter, as the virtual artist equipped the e-tron GT with a set of Black Rhino off-road wheels, as well as “shredder” Toyo tires.