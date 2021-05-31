Two Cities in Europe Connect Through a Sci-Fi-Like Portal

Two cities in Poland and Lithuania communicate through sci-fi-like portals inspired by the Stargate franchise. The city hall of Vilnius installed a futuristic portal next to a train station, and it looks like you could go right through it to enter another dimension. The portal connects the city with another one in Poland.
The city of Lublin in Poland enjoys a similar portal, installed in the central square. The two smart structures look like a circular door but instead of inviting in creatures from another planet, they are merely two large screens with cameras mounted on them. The portals use the Internet to stream live images from both places where they are installed, allowing passersby to see in real-time what’s going on in the other city.
The idea of the portals belongs to the Benediktas Gylys Foundation in Vilnius and they’re meant to be a bridge to unity that allows people to virtually travel to the other side of the screen. Their minimal design and shape aim to convey the look of a city from the future.
The technical part of the project was undertaken by engineers at the Technical University in Vilnius (Vilnius Tech). The portals took five years to complete. Even though their creators haven’t given any specific explanations about their source of inspiration, they admitted the portals look like a well-known and recognized sci-fi symbol, and we are pretty sure they used the Stargate movie as a reference.
The portals are a way to connect people during these crisis times when people are more separated than usual and to offer a sense of unity. But they are not a temporary, one-time project, but one that’s going to flourish in the future, according to their initiator. According to Vilnius Tech its organizers plan to build dozens of other portals to connect the world.
