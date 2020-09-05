Twin-Turbo LS Lamborghini Huracan Has First Track Day

Lawnchair Larry, the OG Balloon Man Who Flew Into Federal Airspace by Mistake

By now, you all should be familiar with the LS-swapped Lamborghini Huracan. A famous YouTuber bought a salvage, fire-damaged Italian supercar and decided to give it a brutal American heart transplant. 5 photos



Now back to Mad Max spec, the Lambo is missing the rear part of its body, allowing us to gaze upon the weird engine. In place of an Italian 5.2-liter V10, the supercar is now rocking an LS V8 tuned by Texas Speed. It's a special little setup with twin Garrett GTX3582R Gen II turbochargers mounted up high and the expectation to eventually make about 1500 horsepower.



The front sports modified carbon-fiber body panels from a Huracán Super Trofeo. Meanwhile, the attention-grabbing wheels are 20-inch Rotiform HUR that are 14 inches wide at the back.



For its inaugural track day, the output of the LS Lambo has been dialed down to about 600 horsepower. Initial testing reveals some weird problems with the engine, which is chocking when cornering.



The track day also gives us an opportunity to see two other BIFB cars, both of which started out as wrecks. One is a BMW E92 335i with one of those super-cheap widebody kits and the other is the 2016-1967 Mustang. They both look pretty fast, but a professional autocross driver embarrasses both in a Fox Body.



