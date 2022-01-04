Twin Turbo Lambo Huracan Drags Nissan GT-R and 911 Turbo, It's Not Even Close

In the beautiful world of straight-line acceleration, a lot of things can happen and take everyone by surprise, even if the setting may seem simplistic to the uninitiated. But the truth is that appearances can be deceiving... even when they’re not.
Anyone with a passion for organized quarter-mile drag racing (the only kind we recommend) knows very well that just like everywhere else, things are moving way too fast (pun intended) today. As such, one has no chance of predicting an eventual outcome when modified vehicles are involved. We have seen bonkers trucks teaching muscle cars some lessons, as well as little icons taking hypercars back to racing school.
And everything in between. But when a European supercar takes on a couple of JDMs and another Euro hero, it should be easier to read between the lines, right? Well, the feud between Italy’s Lamborghini Huracan, Japan’s Nissan GT-R, and Germany’s Porsche 911 give ample food for thought. And, frankly, isn’t it better to have little to no knowledge of the outcome beforehand, just to have the pleasure of being surprised?
Anyway, the comments for the video embedded below – which comes courtesy of the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube – might provide a hint or two about what to expect. Just be sure to take them with a grain of salt when it comes to predictions, even if the dragstrip aficionado did have his fingers crossed...
The first race sees an orange Lamborghini Huracan proudly ditching its naturally-aspirated V10 legacy in favor of some much-needed twin-turbocharged assistance. It dukes it out with a current Godzilla, but the age of Toho’s monster may have set behind Nissan’s unwillingness to give us an R36 successor. As such, it’s just like a fan said: that moment when one realizes owning a consistent ten-second car is so yesterday...
The first battle, the first win for Lambo (9.09s vs. 10.38s). This was followed by a “rinse and repeat” situation with a silver GT-R this time around. The outcome was just as decisive: 9.19s for team Italy against a 9.94s pass from the JDM crowd. Last but not least (or so we thought) comes team Germany to flaunt a Porsche 911 Turbo. Alas, it was in vain, and the Italian supercar won big yet again: 8.9s against a rather shameful (in this context) 10.43s pass.
