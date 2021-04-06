Twin-Turbo Challenger Hellcat Betrays Fellow Moparian in Brutal Rolling Races

5 Stock 2021 Mustang GT and Stock Camaro LT1 Look to Settle Score Once and for All

The answer to the question above obviously depends on the aficionado assessing the build. So, instead of getting caught up in the debate, perhaps it's best to let the big coupe do the talking. For now, this means focusing on a race that saw the Challenger Hellcat engaging in a friendly fire with a Dodge Charger Hellcat It looks like these drivers stuck to the Mopar or no car pathway even when it came to racing, with the two enthusiasts getting together for a series of night runs. However, we have to remind you to steer clear of such street battles and head over to the drag strip when you feel like doing battle.YouTuber Mod2Fame, who owns the two-door, decided to pursue a standout path for the project. So, even though this is a TT monster with an appetite for racing, it comes with a built six-speed manual rather than a two-pedal setup found on most builds that aim to grab the win.The HEMI under the hood packs ball-bearing oil-less Comp Turbo hardware, which delivers around 950 wheel horsepower when working at 15 PSI, while turning up the boost to 20 PSI sees the motor breaking the four-digit barrier, with an output of up to 1,100 whp.Returning to the muscle sedan we have here, which is obviously an automatic, it features goodies described as full bolt-ons, including an E85 setup. And, like its two-door opponent, it comes with an interchiller that uses the AC compressor to keep the intake air temperature in check.The first YouTube clip below showcases the Dodge vs. Dodge battle, with the action kicking off at the 4:40 point. As for the second video, it brings a recent dyno run of the Challenger that backs up the said muscle numbers in the Florida heat (10:20 timestamp).