Twin-Turbo 2018 Ford Mustang GT Makes 1,000 HP, Blows Engine

18 Oct 2018, 9:38 UTC
Ford engineers invested plenty of know-how into the third-generation Coyote motor that animates the 2018 Mustang GT. Then again, the aftermarket side of the industry only saw this as an opportunity to take the 5.0-liter V8 further than ever before.
Tuners are constantly working towards helping the new five-oh deliver more muscle, while keeping the powerplant in one piece - have you ever wondered what the limits of the vee-eight are?

Well, the owner of an MY18 'Stang GT found this out the hard way, with the man blowing his engine to pieces in an attempt to enter the four-digit output territory.

The aficionado's mistake was obvious, since he attempted to get a thousand horsepower... on the stock motor.

It all started when the man fitted his pony with a twin-turbo package. From that point on, the standard dyno tune setup was used, with the extra boost being added progressively.

However, asking the stock motor to deal with almost twice the factory output quickly led to the engine exploding, as you'll be able to notice in the first piece of footage below (the clip on the right). Note that while both clips bring the tale of the said Mustang, the V8 ka-bang can be found at the 6:49 point of the first clip.

Then again, a more reasonable modding attitude can lead to spectacular results when it comes to a 2018 Ford Mustang GT receiving a twin-turbo package.

For instance, we've shown you a TT five-oh that managed to deliver impressive drag racing perfomance. To be more precise, the muscle car pulled an 8.6-second quarter-mile. And, as any drag strip aficionado will tell you, this is the kind of 1,320-feet number that doesn't come easy.

As more and more owners of the facelifted Mustang GT take delivery of their toys, we're expecting to see new drag racing development showing up.

