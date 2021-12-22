Twin-Turbo 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Runs 8s, Still Road-Legal

3 Shelby GT500KR: The 900 HP King of the Road Celebrates the Company's 60 Years of Existance

Come 2021, and the second-generation Chevelle (1968-1972) is by far the most popular iteration of the intermediate. But not everyone is a fan of Chevrolet's factory drivetrains. This flashy red 1969 Chevelle, for instance, still carries a 427-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) big-block V8 under the hood, but it's strapped to a pair of turbochargers.The 69-mm turbos enable the V8 to crank out a massive 1,500 horsepower, three times most than the meanest factory Chevelle ever built. And yes, this thing has been fully prepped to handle a day at the races when fitted with drag-spec tires. But this Chevelle is still road-legal, so the owner can just swap out the tires and drive it home when he's done running the quarter-mile Speaking of which, this Chevelle was spotted racing at Byron Dragway during the 2021 Hot Rod Drag Week. The video below shows the muscle car running a couple of test sprints, each stopping the clock at 8.4 seconds and trap speeds of more than 161 mph (259 kph).Then the Chevelle lines up against a fourth-generation Camaro and takes a comfortable win with an 8.55-second pass. The Camaro was more than two seconds slower at 10.79 clicks.Bill Schwarz, the owner of this Chevelle , went on to take third place overall in the Street Race Small Block Power Adder Class in Hot Rod's Drag Week. He raced on five different tracks and averaged 8.57 seconds and 157.62 mph (253.66 kph).Check out this mean and fast 1969 Chevelle in the video below.