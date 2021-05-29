Twin-Engined, Six-Wheeled Challenger Hellcat Rendering Is Motorsport Tribute

The Dodge Challenger is a blast from the past, a car that's too wide and too powerful for what it needs to do. Because of emissions, Dodge will, unfortunately, have to give up this fuel-binging madness. But the Hellcat community isn't having it, and we're getting reactions like this rendering.
Sure, the HEMI might be saved by giving up supercharging and adopting an electric motor instead. Sure, the sound of the screws could be replaced by artificial noise pumped through the speakers. But Hellcat fans want more madness, not less of it.
That's why wb.artist20 created this monstrosity. It's a twin-engined Challenger with more scoops, more horsepower, and an extra set of wheels. Sadly, nobody is crazy enough to build something like this in the real world. But if they did, every car museum would want to buy it.
That's because it's not only artistic but also speaks about the V8 excess of the modern American muscle car. And there are plenty of similar builds in the past, also sitting in museums.
Back in the 1960s, drag racing became one of America's favorite pastimes. It wasn't just about going as fast as possible down the quarter-mile. Putting on a great show meant people watching from the stands were getting their money's worth and might also buy whatever you were promoting down the side of the car.
So some bulders created cars that raced in reverse, while many used multiple engines. How do you even get the power from multiple driveshafts? If you want to know, just check out this quad-engined 1969 Ford Mustang "Mach IV."
In any case, the added axle in this rendering will remind many of the Hennessey Mammouth 6X6, based on the new TRX truck. It's not just because of the number of wheels and the Hellcat connect. The widebody fender flare at the front is quite similar to what you see wrapping around the rear tires of every 6x6.
Beyond that, putting an extra axle at the front is kind of a European thing. Tyrrell’s Project 34 caused a sensation in Formula 1. The racing company realized that four smaller wheels would create more grip and less drag. More recently, the Covini C6W sports car created a road-worthy adaptation of the race car design (see video below).
That's why wb.artist20 created this monstrosity. It's a twin-engined Challenger with more scoops, more horsepower, and an extra set of wheels. Sadly, nobody is crazy enough to build something like this in the real world. But if they did, every car museum would want to buy it.
That's because it's not only artistic but also speaks about the V8 excess of the modern American muscle car. And there are plenty of similar builds in the past, also sitting in museums.
Back in the 1960s, drag racing became one of America's favorite pastimes. It wasn't just about going as fast as possible down the quarter-mile. Putting on a great show meant people watching from the stands were getting their money's worth and might also buy whatever you were promoting down the side of the car.
So some bulders created cars that raced in reverse, while many used multiple engines. How do you even get the power from multiple driveshafts? If you want to know, just check out this quad-engined 1969 Ford Mustang "Mach IV."
In any case, the added axle in this rendering will remind many of the Hennessey Mammouth 6X6, based on the new TRX truck. It's not just because of the number of wheels and the Hellcat connect. The widebody fender flare at the front is quite similar to what you see wrapping around the rear tires of every 6x6.
Beyond that, putting an extra axle at the front is kind of a European thing. Tyrrell’s Project 34 caused a sensation in Formula 1. The racing company realized that four smaller wheels would create more grip and less drag. More recently, the Covini C6W sports car created a road-worthy adaptation of the race car design (see video below).