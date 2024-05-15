Twin Corvette Z06s Race Camaro, 911 Turbo, Cadillac, BMW - Somebody Gets Rolled Fast

The C8 Chevrolet Corvette is almost ready to become the final passenger car in the GM subsidiary's lineup as the Camaro is already out of production, and the Malibu mid-size sedan will bow out later this year during the fall season.
We wouldn't worry about its fate too much, though, even if the pricing situation is not all rosy – the Stingray kicks off at more than $68k while the 655-hp E-Ray and the 670-hp Z06 are both above the $100k threshold. However, the cult status of the C8 is ensured – both thanks to the heritage of the past seven generations and also because the C8 Chevy Corvette ZR1 is fast approaching.
However, it won't be the most powerful 'Vette out there due to the fact that a Zora hypercar is allegedly coming with Lamborghini Revuelto-rivaling hybrid power, as well as the option to go to the aftermarket realm and play naughty with regular Corvettes. Here's one example – or two – since the outlet that modified the Chevys was present at a cool racetrack event with twin C7 Corvette Z06s.
The good folks over at the racing-focused ImportRace channel on YouTube are not at their usual venue - Island Dragway in Great Meadows, New Jersey. Instead, they're bringing us more action from the Pocono Raceway 65 Roll Race gathering prepared by RaceMotive. By the way, these Corvettes are supercar material – one allegedly has 1,100 horsepower under the hood, and the other has no less than 1,200 ponies!
Also known as 'The Tricky Triangle,' Pocono is one of the nation's great superspeedways - nestled in the Pocono Mountains in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, it gets the biggest crowds out in July when it hosts three NASCAR National Series races and an ARCA Menards Series event. On the other hand, the rest of the time is well spent, as well.
For example, RaceMotive has an entire season's worth of roll racing events at Pocono Raceway, mostly in the MPH Exhibition Open Run format. Initially, though, the 1/3-mile (1,760 feet) roll-racing action kicked off with an SxS Shootout – and some of the highlights were captured on 'tape' by the videographer from ImportRace.
So, after seeing a 600-hp McLaren 570S and an 870-hp tuned S550 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, they're now upping the stakes with these two Corvette monsters. According to the description, you can distinguish the 1,100-hp Corvette from its 1,200 Z06 twin because the 'less' powerful sports car has a black front and a red back, while the top coupe is crimson at the front and black in the rear.
And, to put things nicely into the proper perspective, there are no less than four races featured in the video embedded below – against a feisty Chevy Camaro SS, a modified Porsche 911 Turbo, a red BMW, and also a premium Cadillac ATS. Enjoy the video, and beware – somebody always gets rolled… and heavily!
However, it won't be the most powerful 'Vette out there due to the fact that a Zora hypercar is allegedly coming with Lamborghini Revuelto-rivaling hybrid power, as well as the option to go to the aftermarket realm and play naughty with regular Corvettes. Here's one example – or two – since the outlet that modified the Chevys was present at a cool racetrack event with twin C7 Corvette Z06s.
The good folks over at the racing-focused ImportRace channel on YouTube are not at their usual venue - Island Dragway in Great Meadows, New Jersey. Instead, they're bringing us more action from the Pocono Raceway 65 Roll Race gathering prepared by RaceMotive. By the way, these Corvettes are supercar material – one allegedly has 1,100 horsepower under the hood, and the other has no less than 1,200 ponies!
Also known as 'The Tricky Triangle,' Pocono is one of the nation's great superspeedways - nestled in the Pocono Mountains in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, it gets the biggest crowds out in July when it hosts three NASCAR National Series races and an ARCA Menards Series event. On the other hand, the rest of the time is well spent, as well.
For example, RaceMotive has an entire season's worth of roll racing events at Pocono Raceway, mostly in the MPH Exhibition Open Run format. Initially, though, the 1/3-mile (1,760 feet) roll-racing action kicked off with an SxS Shootout – and some of the highlights were captured on 'tape' by the videographer from ImportRace.
So, after seeing a 600-hp McLaren 570S and an 870-hp tuned S550 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, they're now upping the stakes with these two Corvette monsters. According to the description, you can distinguish the 1,100-hp Corvette from its 1,200 Z06 twin because the 'less' powerful sports car has a black front and a red back, while the top coupe is crimson at the front and black in the rear.
And, to put things nicely into the proper perspective, there are no less than four races featured in the video embedded below – against a feisty Chevy Camaro SS, a modified Porsche 911 Turbo, a red BMW, and also a premium Cadillac ATS. Enjoy the video, and beware – somebody always gets rolled… and heavily!