Tweaked Rolls-Royce Spectre Looks Like a Healthy Dose of Vitamin C

It's been almost one year since Rolls-Royce started shipping its first-ever electric luxury cruiser, which goes by the Spectre name. The model has already impressed those who have driven it, some of whom made bold statements, saying that it's probably the best car in production today.
The electric recipe does not seem like a good solution for Rolls-Royce. That's at first glance, as by nature, vehicles made by the Goodwood brand are as quiet as a church, especially modern ones. And what better solution for a quiet ride than employing a powerful electric motor?
Well, it's actually a dual-motor setup in this case. The Rolls-Royce Spectre benefits from 664 pound-foot (900 Nm) of torque and enjoys 567 horsepower (575 ps/430 kW) combined. That may not be much compared to other high-end EVs, not to mention the exotic establishment. However, this model is a luxury grand tourer, one that does not make a fool of itself in a straight-line sprint.
From zero to sixty mph (0 to 97 kph), the Rolls-Royce Spectre needs just four and a half seconds. That's an impressive achievement for a vehicle that tips the scales at around 6,600 pounds or nearly three tons. But what about the electric range? It can do 320 miles on a full charge, which translates to 515 kilometers, and that's quite enough for a weekend getaway, yet it's certainly no intercontinental cruiser.
It may not be common to see a Rolls-Royce Spectre on the road, and given the huge amount of personalization, not to mention the countless wheel options and other aftermarket features, chances are you will not see two identical copies. The one pictured above sports new running shoes from Anrky. The wheelmaker has equipped it with its RF-177 set in a 10x24-inch size, giving the alloys a glossy black look and several brushed accents.
With its white paint finish, new wheels, and orange interior, this Rolls-Royce Spectre would blend in with the scenery of every coastal town, as it sure is an exotic presence, and an ultra-quiet one, for that matter. We like the specification of this example, and we think it's a dream ride, regardless of whether you're into EVs or not, and we think you may feel the same. So, do you?
Rolls-Royce is asking for over $420,000 in the United States for each Spectre it sells. Realistically speaking, after factoring in the dealer fees and destination charge and ticking some option boxes, you will have to pay well over half a million dollars for one, which is about as much as a Phantom flagship sedan, which stays true to the twin-turbo V12 recipe and uses the same platform as the Spectre, Ghost, Cullinan, and ultra high-end Boat Tail.
