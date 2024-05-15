Tweaked Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Proves Less Is Often More in the Tuning World

Mercedes-AMG's GT 4-Door Coupe has never been a stunner as far as the looks are concerned. We were never fans of its design, especially in its early days, when all we could think of when this model rolled out was that we'd never see an AMG-branded CLS ever again.
However, the vehicle's design has started to grow on us these past couple of years, and we think it has aged just fine. No GT 4-Door Coupe should be touched with the tuning stick, regardless of what engine it packs under the hood, as we think it looks best in its OEM configuration, perhaps with only a fresh set of wheels shod in performance tires on its feet for additional personalization.
All tuners that have various parts on their shelves for this model would obviously agree to disagree, hence why we have seen countless modified GT 4-Door Coupes over the years. The list has just grown to include the one pictured above, which may fly under the radar as far as the modifications are concerned, even to some skilled petrolheads. Still, that makes it even better, in our opinion, and we think it rocks the subtle tweaks like a champ.
Can't tell what these are? Well, let's briefly go through them before mentioning that mighty V8 that rests under the hood. According to Roadshow International, which took to its social media to release these pictures, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S in question sports black optics trim and accents, smoked lighting package, nano-ceramic window tint, including the windshield, ceramic paint coating protection, and two-tone gloss tag frame.
As far as the motor is concerned, it packs the ubiquitous 4.0L bi-turbo V8. The engine produces 630 hp (639 ps/470 kW) and 664 pound-foot (900 Nm) of torque in the GT 63 S configuration, allowing the car to reach 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.2 seconds and 196 mph (315 kph) flat-out. The non-S model boasts 577 hp (585 ps/430 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque and is two-tenths of a second slower.
The 53 and 43 models enjoy 429 hp (435 ps/320 kW) and 362 hp (367 ps/270 kW), respectively, and the GT 63 S E Performance tops the offering. This model has 831 hp (843 ps/620 kW) and 1,033 lb-ft (1,400 Nm), needs 2.9s to 62 mph, and will keep going up to 196 mph (316 kph).
Everything else carries over from the factory. That includes the Nardo Gray paint finish and the partially red interior, which gives it a sportier vibe. Red leather upholstery can be seen on the steering wheel, door cards, and seats. Black leather is also on deck, alongside black suede and the three-pointed star brand's typical ambient lighting system, which might seem a bit vulgar at night, especially when reflecting off white leather.
